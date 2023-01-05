Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Sunshine and more average readings will dominate across the area through Saturday. Recently, we have been above average, so we will feel colder in the morning and cooler by the day.

The First Alert Forecast is focused on our next system out west, which is part of the Atmospheric River phenomenon. Our strong ridge in place of high pressure will be in our favor for staving off any significant showers or storms across the region.

Our chance for showers on Sunday will be part of this Pacific storm system but will weaken when it makes contact with our high-pressure system. The second portion of this storm will pass completely through the region to bring scattered showers across the region on Tuesday before this pass through.