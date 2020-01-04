Sunny and dry weather is back, for now

Series of fronts are finally through and for the remainder of the evening temperatures will cool off quickly with the lack of clouds and breezy conditions will stay through the overnight. Winds will be steady out of the northwest around 5-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25.

For Sunday, sunny skies prevail with average like temperatures. For the start of the week temperatures creep up into the low 60s before a weak cold front moves through on Tuesday. This front will bring a slight chance of a few showers, but most of us will probably remain dry. Temperatures don’t drop too much behind it as weak high pressure builds in behind it.

Our next big rain event will likely arrive Friday into next weekend with more heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.