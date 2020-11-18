 

Sunny and dry while staying pleasant

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting off again chilly with clear skies after a boundary moved through the two-state region yesterday evening. This boundary helped reinforce some slightly cooler air and you’ll notice by this afternoon with pleasant conditions. Temperatures rise into the mid 60s just below average. This time of year we should be near 68 degrees, based on the 30-year average.

High pressure conditions to dominate the southeast, but high pressure moves towards the Carolinas which will help increase cloud cover for Friday and the weekend and will also help increase temperatures.

A weak frontal boundary arrives to the southeast by Monday and will likely wash out as it moves through the region. A few showers make their way into the forecast for Tuesday, but not looking like a washout at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 39°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 46°

Friday

73° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 49°

Saturday

74° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 54°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Monday

73° / 46°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 73° 46°

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
0%
40°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories