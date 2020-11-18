Sunny and dry while staying pleasant

Starting off again chilly with clear skies after a boundary moved through the two-state region yesterday evening. This boundary helped reinforce some slightly cooler air and you’ll notice by this afternoon with pleasant conditions. Temperatures rise into the mid 60s just below average. This time of year we should be near 68 degrees, based on the 30-year average.

High pressure conditions to dominate the southeast, but high pressure moves towards the Carolinas which will help increase cloud cover for Friday and the weekend and will also help increase temperatures.

A weak frontal boundary arrives to the southeast by Monday and will likely wash out as it moves through the region. A few showers make their way into the forecast for Tuesday, but not looking like a washout at this time.