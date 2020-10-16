Sunny and fall-like this weekend

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frontal boundary finally cleared the News 3 viewing area early this afternoon; however, the clouds were slow to break keeping temperatures a tad cooler than expected this afternoon. Clouds will clear late this evening letting temperatures cool down into the 40s by the time you wake up Saturday morning. Cool for Saturday with plenty of blue skies and sunny conditions to go around. More seasonable by Sunday afternoon with a few high level clouds possible with high pressure influencing the region.

For the start of next week, high pressure slides toward the northeast letting us get some influence off the Atlantic Ocean with an eastwardly breeze. This will help increase cloud coverage, but the rainfall chances seem to hold off for now as we go throughout mid-week. There may be a very slight chance of showers Thursday; however, holding off for now with that chance of rain. Looking ahead to next weekend, a potential cold front looks to move through, but no chance of rain at this time with it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 58°

Monday

80° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 68°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories