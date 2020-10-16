Sunny and fall-like this weekend

Frontal boundary finally cleared the News 3 viewing area early this afternoon; however, the clouds were slow to break keeping temperatures a tad cooler than expected this afternoon. Clouds will clear late this evening letting temperatures cool down into the 40s by the time you wake up Saturday morning. Cool for Saturday with plenty of blue skies and sunny conditions to go around. More seasonable by Sunday afternoon with a few high level clouds possible with high pressure influencing the region.

For the start of next week, high pressure slides toward the northeast letting us get some influence off the Atlantic Ocean with an eastwardly breeze. This will help increase cloud coverage, but the rainfall chances seem to hold off for now as we go throughout mid-week. There may be a very slight chance of showers Thursday; however, holding off for now with that chance of rain. Looking ahead to next weekend, a potential cold front looks to move through, but no chance of rain at this time with it.