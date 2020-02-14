Sunny and little cool for Valentine’s Day

A little chilly to start off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, the north wind gives it a little bite so a coat or jacket will be needed. Plenty of sunshine and cooler today with highs only in the middle to upper 50s to low 60s, winds will continue to gust up to 15 mph throughout the afternoon then subsiding in the evening.

Beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine on Saturday, a few more clouds and a slim chance for an isolated showers or sprinkle will be possible on Sunday but most look to stay dry.

Warmer and a little unsettled next week with highs in the upper 60s to low to middle 70s.