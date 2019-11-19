Sunny and mild for the next few days

Look for high temperatures to reach the upper 60s to low 70s by the middle of the week.

TODAY: A few morning clouds and I can’t rule out an isolated shower but most will stay dry, clouds will decrease by the mid-morning and we’ll see sunny skies during the afternoon. High temperatures today in the middle 60s

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with temperatures in the 40s

WEDNESDAY: Beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunny skies will continue into Thursday but our next chance for rain will come late Friday into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures behind the front will fall into the low 60s.