COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Start of the week remains unchanged as high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures slowly uptick into the mid to low 80s ahead of another frontal system which looks to bring some measurable rainfall to the region finally.

A few showers and storms will be possible late Wednesday evening as a front moves closer to the region. Thursday will be the best day to see rainfall with isolated showers and storms.

Frontal boundary should clear the area by late Thursday clearing us out for Friday as temperatures become cooler. Mid 70s will be likely along with sunnier skies for the upcoming weekend in our long term forecast.