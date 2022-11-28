COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A quiet start to the work week with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures expected by Monday afternoon. Throughout the day Tuesday we will see gradual changes in the forecast with increasing cloud cover through the day along with some late showers and storms ahead of a very strong cold front that will move through the southeast.

Severe storms will be likely to our west Tuesday across the ArkLaMiss region and portions of the Midsouth. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) for severe weather across this region

This front will continue to move eastward into the viewing area late Tuesday night, overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning will likely be the strongest storm that we will see. Damaging winds along with an isolated tornado possible within the squall line.

Once this system moves out, we clear out with a chilly, breezy Thursday on tap as high pressure builds in. Brief cool spell doesn’t last long before temperatures are quickly back near 70 for the upcoming weekend.