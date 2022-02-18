Sunny and pleasant weekend; warmer and unsettled next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend conditions will start off cool with readings in the mid to low 30s with afternoon highs warming to seasonable readings in the mid to low 60s before turning warmer and unsettled into next week.

Starting off the new week with mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and storms as a boundary pushes into the region. Temperatures also skyrocket into the upper 70s and low 80s through midweek. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as our weather pattern remains unsettled.

Late in the week we are tracking a frontal boundary which is due to arrive late Friday bringing another cool down as we head into the upcoming weekend.