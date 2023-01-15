COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying quiet for MLK Jr. Day with seasonal readings ahead of increasing clouds ahead of our next series of showers and storms that we are tracking.

Tuesday starts the active weather pattern with a warm front moving through the area, stalling out bringing showers to the region and lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures warm to the 70s, which usually spell trouble for mid January.

Another strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing showers and storms back to the area. At the moment, this system does not appear as strong as our last Thursday system, but still could have a few strong to severe storms.

Friday is quiet behind this system before another wave of showers move in for the weekend. This weekend’s weather system looks to bring heavy rain showers to the two-state region.