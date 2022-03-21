COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weather pattern remains dry and sunny as high pressure has control over the southeast as we wrap up the weekend, but tracking another strong storm system that will impact the southeast this week.

Storm system moves into the southeast late on Monday for east Texas bringing a strong threat for tornadoes to Mississippi on Tuesday and eventually moving into our area by Wednesday morning. In the meantime, locally for us we will see sunny skies and warm spring-like temperatures to start the week. Tuesday you’ll notice more cloud cover as temperatures push 80 degrees ahead of the strong vigorous storm system.

Wednesday we are already WEATHER AWARE for the threat of strong damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, small hail and flash flooding. At this time, timing appears to be early morning to afternoon and clearing by the evening. Subject to change as this system has yet to develop as of Sunday afternoon.

End of the week returns sunnier and drier with a quieter weather pattern. A few linger clouds by Thursday and Friday before high pressure builds back in for the weekend.