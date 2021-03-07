Sunny and rain free week ahead!

A beautiful day to wrap up the weekend as high pressure continues to move in keeping us pleasant and dry. This pattern will last throughout a good majority of the upcoming week. You’ll notice quite the warm up in temperatures too.

High pressure will remain overhead through Monday keeping any clouds from forming with the heating of the day. However, as high pressure slowly moves off towards the east, we get on the eastern side of the ridge which changes our wind pattern and will help increase humidity along with adding more cloud cover for the afternoon.

Temperatures slowly stair step each day with upper 60s to start the week. Mid to upper 70s by midweek and don’t be shocked to see the 80s return back to the Chattahoochee Valley by Friday and Saturday.

Although the rain holds off through this week, a cold front will bring a chance for a few isolated showers primarily on Sunday. There is some uncertainty in the extended forecast with the placement and timing of the rainfall.