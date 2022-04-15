COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Closing out the week with clear skies and sunny conditions, but heading into the holiday weekend we see the return of showers and storms and a few possibly severe.

WEATHER AWARE Saturday 7 AM-Noon: An MCS (A long track line of showers and storms) will kick out Friday across the Southern Plains and move into the region with significant winds up to 50 mph and torrential rainfall. Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire News 3 viewing area under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms.

This thunderstorm complex weakens as it pushes off towards the south and southeast. Storm activity will clear out by noon and the rest of the afternoon and evening look rain free. More showers and storms move back into the forecast late in the evening on Easter.

Morning shows linger into Monday, but frontal boundary quickly sweeps through