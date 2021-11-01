Sunny and seasonable for the first day of November

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-After a chilly morning, we’ll warm up quickly with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A front will slide through late this evening into Tuesday, no major changes from this front so our forecast will remain the same through midweek.

We’ll begin to see some changes in our forecast by Thursday and Friday as this same front stalls out to our south, this will allow a little bit of moisture to move into the region. A few isolated showers will be possible on both days but perhaps the bigger story will be the cool down associated with the pattern change. Highs will stay closer to the upper 60s on both days due to cloud cover but this cool airmass will stick over us once the clouds clear for the weekend too.