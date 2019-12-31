Sunny and seasonable for the last day of 2019

New Year’s Eve: Temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and a few low 60s with plenty of sunshine, a little breezy with winds gusting to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s

New Year’s Day: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and highs in the middle to upper 60s.