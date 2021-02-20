 

Sunny and seasonable Sunday then morning rain showers for start of the work week

Stretch of quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend with seasonable afternoon temperatures and sunny skies. Sunday evening some clouds do make their return ahead of a weak cold front that will bring showers back to the region for Monday morning.

Monday’s cold front is out quickly with sun returning by Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures dip slightly in the morning with conditions improving as we head into middle portions of the week. Afternoon highs will be noticeably warmer with many areas pushing 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Another cold front arrives to the area Thursday and Friday with just a few showers. At this time the front looks to move through then stall out to our south before another wave of energy associated with a cold front arrives next Sunday.

Saturday

45° / 33°
Clear
Clear 0% 45° 33°

Sunday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 48°

Monday

64° / 35°
Rain
Rain 63% 64° 35°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 38°

Wednesday

67° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 47°

Thursday

65° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 65° 41°

Friday

60° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 60° 44°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
44°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
41°

38°

11 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
3%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
3%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
3%
34°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
56°

