Sunny and seasonable through midweek

Through Wednesday conditions will be very pleasant and seasonable around the two-state region with high pressure aloft, but don’t get too comfortable, more rain will be on the way.

Our next system arrives Thursday with a low pressure system moving once again out of the Gulf of Mexico. Light to heavy rain expect Thursday with most of the activity staying towards our north and west. Heavier showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday as the warm front lifts into our region. The system moves out early Saturday leaving a pleasant yet cool weekend.

With the system expected late in the week, rainfall totals will likely be around 1-2″ through that two and a half day period. So far this year we are almost at a 2.5″ surplus.