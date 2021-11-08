Sunny and seasonable to start the week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Get ready for some sunshine and mild temperatures as we begin a new work week. Mornings will remain chilly but we’ll warm up a good 30 degrees by the afternoon and early evening. Expect high temperatures to range from the low 70s today to the middle 70s over the next few days.

High pressure will be the main feature for the next few days and this will keep us dry. High clouds will move back in late Tuesday and into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front that will arrive Thursday. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday along this front and behind it we’ll get another reenforcing shot dry air but also cooler air moves in by the weekend. Expect daytime highs to be in the middle to upper 50s with overnight temperatures flirting with the middle to upper 30s once again.