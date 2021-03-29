Sunny and seasonable today, rain returns by Wednesday

A bit cooler compared to the last several days, expect high temperatures to only reach the low 70s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine as we get a quick break in between systems, enjoy today as rain will return late Tuesday and on Wednesday.

A warm front will lift north Tuesday afternoon and evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder, severe weather not expected. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a tad bit warmer with highs in the low to middle 70s. Expect even warmer temperatures to be even warmer on Wednesday out ahead of a front, highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The front will slide through Wednesday evening with the chance for thunderstorms, some may become strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Big temperature difference behind the front, expect temperatures to dip into the low 60s for daytime highs but it will be even cooler at night. If you haven’t already, hold off on planting for the next several days, temperatures overnight will dip into the 30s to near freezing in rural areas.