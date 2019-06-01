Sunny and warm continuing; just waiting on rain to arrive next week Video

The ridge of high pressure is finally gone across the southeast after some weakening then a couple of frontal systems moved through.

One front that moved through overnight has stalled just south of the valley sparking off thunderstorms across the Panhandle of Florida. For us, we will remain dry through the weekend with temperatures till in the 90s.

A weak frontal system sags in from the north Monday. This will provide some showers to north Alabama and north Georgia, but for us not much to measure.

Our best chances arrive on Wednesday through the next weekend as an area of low pressure develops and moves some moisture our way.

For the month of May, we managed to record the 4th warmest May overall in terms of the average mean temperature.

