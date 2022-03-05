COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One last day of warm and dry conditions before we enter a very unsettled weather pattern across the southeast as we see a couple of cold fronts move through the region.

Sunday temperatures soar again into the mid to low 80s for afternoon highs with a few passing clouds likely in the afternoon and evening. Start off Monday pretty similar through the majority of the day before a cold front arrives late in the evening bringing showers and storms to the the valley. A few of the storms could be a little on the stronger end as we have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms primarily along the Interstate 85 corridor.

This frontal boundary stalls out across the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms to the area with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Thursday rain chances back off a bit as the boundary moves more southward, but still an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Another cold front arrives late Friday into the upcoming weekend helping to clear us of the this pattern all while bringing cooler air back to the south.