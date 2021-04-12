Sunny and warm to start the work week

Sunday was filled with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures and today will be the same.

A cool morning with clear skies will give way to a warm afternoon with highs in the low/middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. A light west wind around 5-10 mph will give us enough breeze to make this afternoon perfect for any outdoor activities. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s with clear skies, Tuesday will be beautiful with sunshine and temperatures a little bit warmer.

Our pattern will begin to change by midweek as we introduce a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Isolated showers and an occasional thunderstorm will be possible late Wednesday afternoon and early evening, severe weather not expected. A few showers will linger into Thursday morning but should end before lunch time. Temperatures will begin to cool down from the 80s to the low to middle 70s by the middle of the week through the end of the week. We’ll add in another chance for showers by the weekend with highs in the low 70s.