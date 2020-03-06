Sunny and windy today; We spring forward this weekend.

Finally, the rain has ended across the Chattahoochee Valley and now we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 50s and even nearing 60. Gusty northwest winds may make it feel a little cooler but at least we have the sunshine. Sunny and nice through the weekend with highs in the low to middle 60s, be sure to spring forward this weekend and set those clocks ahead by one hour.

More clouds on Monday with a few slight chances of some late evening showers, rain and warmer temperatures return to the forecast by Tuesday.