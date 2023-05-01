COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Brand new month and we have a lot of sunshine in the forecast today along with slightly below average temperatures and gusty winds.



Expect sustained winds to pick up this afternoon from 15-20 MPH with gust occasionally reaching 30 MPH. Our temperatures will only reach the low 70s so it may feel a tad bit cool this afternoon, a light jacket may be needed. Expect wind, sunshine, and slightly below average temperatures through midweek.

Near average temperatures by the end into the weekend, we’ll add in a chance for a few light showers starting Friday night and off and on this weekend.