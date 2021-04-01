Sunny, breezy and chilly for the first day of April

Today will feel a lot like the middle of winter thanks to a strong cold front that moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will see plenty of sunshine but high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s and with a gusty northwest wind, it will feel cooler. Tonight we’ll have clear skies and this will allow us to drop into the low to middle 30s, the coldest overnight lows that we’ve had for some time. Sunny, a little warmer but still below average on Friday

Beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and temperatures begin to warm up, we’re back into the 70s for Easter Sunday.