Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Here we go, the heat starts to crank up for Tuesday with highs in the middle 90s and plenty of sunshine. A weak front will pass through, and this will bring us a little bit of dry air for the afternoon, but heat index values are still expected to reach the upper 90s.

Oppressive heat enters the forecast Thursday through the weekend as temperatures reach the upper 90s. Combining the temperatures with the humidity, it will feel more like 105-110 degrees, be sure to use extra caution when outside.

Our rain chances appear low however we’ll have to watch a few thunderstorm complexes to our north/northwest by Thursday and Friday. if these storms can swing into our area, then this would keep temperatures a little cooler along with providing us with some rain.