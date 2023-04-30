COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The month of May starts off sunny and breezy on the backside of this frontal boundary and we stay uneventful with sunny conditions through a good majority of the upcoming work week.

A few weak troughs rotate through the main low pressure feature, but we will stay sunny, but breezy through midweek. Temperatures will be below average by 5-8 degrees.

Temperatures return to the 80s by the end of the week and that is when we will see a slight chance of a few showers return to the forecast as we need to watch for a few shortwaves to move through the upper air stream.