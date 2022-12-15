COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The weather will take a break from any unsettled weather. In fact, it is now all about the sunshine and yes, finally cooler readings.

End the week with plenty of sunshine for your Friday as temperatures will be just below average. Heading into the weekend we will see a little more cloud cover and overcast at times for Saturday as a weak gulf system moves south of the viewing area.

Another system moves into the region Monday and Tuesday bringing just a few showers the week before Christmas then cold Arctic air on the way just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.