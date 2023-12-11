COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a mild, wet and stormy weekend the weather pattern has become cool and breezy for the start of the week.

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 30s. From upper 30s across the southern viewing area to below freezing for our friends across Chambers and Troup Counties.

Winds are light now, but expect them to become breezy out of the north/northwest later today as the pressure gradient tightens with an exiting area of low pressure and a developing high that will build in for the start of the week.

For the week ahead we remain under the influence of that high pressure whilst temperatures in the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs. You will notice increasing clouds throughout the week ahead of another weekend system that could bring in a few showers.