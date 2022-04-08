COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The sunshine will stay but the winds will pick up today, occasionally gusting up to 30 mph. Another beautiful but cool day ahead as cooler air continues to filter and settle into the region. Highs today will only reach the low to middle 60s but with the wind it will feel much cooler.

Wrap around clouds from an upper level low just to our north will push in this evening. Showers will stay north of the area but a few may trickle in to our extreme northern counties like Troup and Meriwether.

Sunshine and windy again for Saturday, a few clouds again from this same low will move in during the afternoon and evening. Clouds and wind will keep temperatures in the low 60s and perhaps a few upper 50s for some.

We’ll stay dry and warm back by the end of the weekend and early next week. A few showers and a thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of next week with temperatures back into the 80s.