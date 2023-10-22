COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A pleasant afternoon and evening across the valley with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Overnight staying partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to low 50s again.

Afternoon highs are slightly cooler for Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, which is on par for seasonal averages under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast remains largely unchanged for the week ahead under high pressure. Clouds continue to thin out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying close to average for both morning lows and afternoon highs.

With the lack of rainfall in the short term forecast drought conditions continue to slowly encroach across the viewing area, but it will be awhile before we see another measurable rainfall chance. At the moment, rainfall looks possible around Halloween along with cooler readings for the start of November.