 

Sunny & dry for Monday then a wet pattern for the remainder of the week

We end the weekend on a sunny and dry note before heading into a very active work week. With the clouds clearing out as we’ve gone through Sunday temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s with clear skies.

Monday will be dry, but you’ll cloud cover increasing as we go throughout the day as we gear up for more rain showers this week. With the increasing chance of rain temperatures will also warm as well. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 60s with a few select areas hitting 70 degrees.

The highest rainfall chances come late this week for Thursday and Friday ahead of the main frontal system that will finally clear us of this very wet pattern. Generally speaking rainfall totals through this wet period will be around 2″.

There are some discrepancies on the arrival of the cold front that could potentially bring another shot of cold arctic air to the southeast. Frontal boundary will likely move through sometime over the upcoming weekend.

Sunday

38° / 36°
Fair
Fair 0% 38° 36°

Monday

59° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 59° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 68° 55°

Wednesday

64° / 60°
Showers
Showers 65% 64° 60°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 69° 58°

Friday

64° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 64° 49°

Saturday

56° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 56° 38°

