Sunny & pleasant for the last weekend of September

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend high pressure dominating the region along with clear and sunny skies. A weakening boundary from the north will slide into the region late Saturday and early Sunday helping to reinforce dry air across the southeast and keeping rainfall chances at zero.

For next week, not much changing with high pressure holding firm. With high pressure overhead we will see temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 80s through mid next week while remaining dry. Another weakening boundary moves into the region late next week helping to keep us dry yet again as more clouds build in.

Sam was upgraded to a hurricane Friday morning as it underwent rapid intensification. We anticipate rapid intensification to continue over the weekend reaching category 4 hurricane status as it moves west northwest in the Atlantic Ocean. Next week it stays a major hurricane as it approaches the northern lesser Antilles, but the latest trends keep the storm from making landfall and curving back into the North Atlantic.