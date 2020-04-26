Sunny & seasonable starting the week with storms by Wednesday

Weather remains quiet as we start the week, but another storm system will arrive Wednesday bringing a chance for more shower and storms with a few on the strong to severe side.

Tonight temperatures will be a tad cool with clear skies letting many areas dip into the upper 40s. By Monday afternoon temperatures rebound to the mid to upper 70s and by Tuesday temperatures climb back into the 80s before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

Temperatures behind the cold front won’t change too much as high pressure builds in behind the front. Through the end of the week 80s return with mid to upper 80s possible over the upcoming weekend as the ridge of high pressure holds firm across the south. Won’t be surprised to see a few 90s on the board.