Sunny Sunday then a wet week ahead

Rain and clouds starting to move out of the region and we will be welcomed with plenty of sun Sunday morning. There will be areas of fog across the area tonight into Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s.

For next week, we are talking about a very unsettled pattern and more heavy rain across the southeast. A frontal boundary moves into the area late Monday, but as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday the frontal boundary stalls out before another area of low pressure and cold front moves through.

Rainfall totals Monday through Thursday will range anywhere between 1-4″ with higher amounts possible.

As for temperatures, afternoon highs will be roughly 10 degrees above average with morning lows almost 20 degrees above average.