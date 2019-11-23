Sunny Sunday with a light breeze

Frontal system clears out the rain later this evening across the region and temperatures will cool slightly throughout the nighttime into the mid to low 40s.

A few clouds out Sunday morning; however, those clear out leaving sunny conditions by the afternoon. With the lack of clouds during the overnight into Monday morning temperatures will be allowed to drop into the upper 30s across the region.

Temperatures are on a slight warming trend through middle portions of the week before around chance of rain moves in just before Thanksgiving. Wednesday appears to be the best day of rain at this time depending upon timing.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures will be on par for what we are accustomed for Turkey Day with partly sunny conditions.