Sunny today and rain on Thursday

Today–Sunny, with a high near 65. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight–A 10 percent chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday–Rain, mainly after noon. High near 64. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday Night–Rain before 7pm, then showers between 7pm and 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Friday–Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Friday Night–A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Saturday—Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday Night—Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday—Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night—Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday–Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Monday Night–Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New Year’s Day–Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.