COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A sunnier, drier day across the valley as we reached the upper 80s and low 90s again to close out the weekend. We are watching a few stray evening showers and storms that will possibly roll into the region from the east, but the chance of rain staying low but still humid into the overnight hours.

For the upcoming week, not much changing for the first part as we see the summer pattern sticking around with fairly dry conditions and temperatures in the low 90s; however, heat indices will climb into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. Can’t rule out a few 100 degree heat indices as well. Only a few stray afternoon thunderstorms to cool us off, but we are tracking a frontal boundary midweek.

Not a lot of moisture associated with the midweek frontal boundary as it slides into the region as it stalls out and washes out towards our south with a more tropical weather pattern shaping up heading into Labor Day Weekend.

Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics with several disturbances that have the potential for development. By the weekend we could have one or two named storms in the Atlantic basin. The next two names on the list are Danielle and Earl. Still a lot in play, but stay tuned for updates throughout the week.