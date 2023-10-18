COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a beautiful and pleasant Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, expect highs well into the low to middle 70s this afternoon with a south wind around 5 mph.

A tad bit more cloud cover on Thursday as a cold front begins to approach the area, can’t rule a stray shower or two after 5 PM but most will stay dry.

The best chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder will happen Friday morning as the cold front begins to push through. Rain doesn’t look too heavy, but it might be just enough to make the morning commute a little slow. By the early afternoon, rain will be east of the area and clouds will decrease.

Great weekend with plenty of sunshine, not a lot of cool air behind Friday’s cold front so expect temperatures to remain in the 70s through the weekend. Staying dry and warm through early next week as temperatures soar to near average for this time of the year.