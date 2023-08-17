Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another beautiful day ahead with sunshine, less humidity, and seasonable temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s during the afternoon and early evening. The stretch of great weather will continue for Friday as high pressure influences the forecast, highs a tad bit warmer but comfortable through the afternoon and evening.

All good things must come to an end, we’ll see an uptick of humidity as our temperatures begin to rise this weekend and into early next week. Expect the middle to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with it feeling more like the triple digits, especially on Sunday. The heat will be present through the middle of next week as rain chances remain extremely low.

Gulf Coast:

The tropics are becoming a little more active. Tracking a tropical wave that will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, low chance of development over the next 48 hours but at least a 20% of development over the next 7 days. This will likely drift west and bring much needed rainfall to the Texas and Louisiana coast but those with special interest along the Gulf will want to pay close attention to forecast changes.