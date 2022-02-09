Sunshine and mild temperatures will dominate the forecast over the next few days.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Great forecast ahead with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures thanks to high pressure. Expect temperatures to reach the low to middle 60s this afternoon.

The streak of great weather will continue for the rest of the week! We will have a front slide through on Thursday but just a few high clouds are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm up for the remainder of the week.

Another cold front will move through this weekend with a few showers mainly on Sunday. Temperatures behind this front will drop back down to the 50s.

Today is day three of severe weather preparedness week in Georgia. Today will focus on tornadoes and tornado safety with a statewide tornado drill at 9 AM EST. While there is no severe weather in the forecast, use this time to prepare.