COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a great start to the work week with sunshine and mild temperatures, expect highs nearing 70 this afternoon. We will be under the influence of high pressure through Wednesday so our forecast will stay calm, we will have a little more cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front will move through late Wednesday through Thursday morning bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Storms to our west may be a little more robust with strong winds but the severe threat continues to look low at the moment.

Once this front moves out, temperatures will cool to the 50s by the weekend.