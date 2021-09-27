Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continues this week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A strong high pressure continues to influence our forecast today with . plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near average for this time of the year

Staying seasonable with sunshine and a few high clouds for the remainder of the week, a weak cold front will slide through Thursday but it looks to stay dry for the moment.

The tropics continue to stay active which is to be expected for this time of the year. Sam remains a major hurricane and will curve away from the lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico over the next few days. It will however come very close to the island of Bermuda this weekend.

Watching two areas just to the south and east of Sam for development sometime this week or this weekend.