Sunshine continues as temperatures gradually warm up through mid-week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold front will sweep through the region before midday, precipitation not expected but another shot of drier air will move in. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and through the next several days as our high temperatures gradually warm up, we’ll be in the middle 70s by the middle of the week.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday and we’ll have the chance for a few showers along and ahead of the front. A few clouds may linger into Friday morning but it looks as if sunshine may return once again. Another shot of cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs dipping back down into the middle 60s.