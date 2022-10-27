Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We have a great forecast today, seasonable high temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Sunshine and dry conditions for Friday but as our next system begins to move to the east, our clouds will begin to increase by the evening.

A cold front will begin to slide towards the area on Saturday, you will notice more clouds and because of this, cooler temperatures. A majority of Saturday will be dry, but showers will likely move in late Saturday (after 5 PM) and will continue for Sunday.

Morning showers for Halloween with temperatures staying cool, decreasing clouds and some sunshine by the afternoon.