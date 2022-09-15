Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– High pressure remains a dominate feature in our forecast which means lots of sunshine and low humidity for the next few days. Expect high temperatures to top out in the middle to a few upper 80s during the afternoon.

A slight shift in the high pressure this weekend will allow a little more moisture in the atmosphere and warmer temperatures, highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s but still staying dry and sunny. This will last through the middle of next week, rain chances continue to look very slim through the middle of next week

Tropical storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic and will continue to track east towards the Leeward Islands. Fiona is expected to cross Puerto Rico and eventually curve out to sea as it reaches the Dominican Republic.