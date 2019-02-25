Sunshine, dry and near normal today

Dorian: Dorian remains a category 2 hurricane with winds at 105 mph, Dorian will continue to slowly move to the NNW and then eventually to the N over the next few days.

Forecast: Here at home the only impacts that we will feel from Dorian will be a breeze, you can expect winds to pick up to 15 mph with occasional gust up to 20-25 mph. Sunny skies and hot today with highs for most of the area in the middle 90s, high pressure will remain in control and this will keep us dry and sunny for the remainder of the week into the first half of the weekend. A cold front looks to slide near the area by the end of the weekend into early next week and eventually stall out, this will increase our chances for few showers by early next week.