Today –Sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight–Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Tuesday–A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Night–A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Wednesday–A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Wednesday Night–A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Thursday–Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday Night–Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday–A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Friday Night–A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Saturday–A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Saturday Night–Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Sunday–Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunshine, dry and near normal today
by: Jeff KellyPosted: / Updated: