Sunshine Finally Returns, and Next Weekend We Set Our Clocks Back!

The sunshine finally returns today! We’re are starting out mostly cloudy, but the sun returns later this afternoon, and by time you head for some trick or treating, it’ll be mostly sunny, with today’s high around 70 degrees.

The first of the workweek looks great with just a few clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, then a chance for rain returns late Thursday into early Friday. Saturday looks great, but Sunday, we cloud see some clouds and a chance of rain back in the forecast.

Set a reminder, next weekend is when Daylight Saving Time ends, so before you go to bed next Saturday, set those clock back one hour.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian