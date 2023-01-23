Today we will see more sunshine, with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler with readings dipping into the lower 40s this morning. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s.

We will remain breezy through tomorrow with wind gust of up to 15 mph. Tuesday morning we will see a drop in temperatures with sub-freezing readings in the morning. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 50s.

We are WEATHER AWARE starting Wednesday morning. A low pressure system moving across the southeast will bring showers and storms starting overnight Tuesday and lasting through early Wednesday hours. The main system will move through during our Wednesday commute. A slight risk (2/5) has been issued for parts of Barbour county. The rest of the News 3 viewing area is included in a marginal risk (1/5).

Some of these storms may be strong to severe with our primary concerns being damaging winds and a spin-up tornado; however, the main threat with this system lies closer to the gulf.

Once this system passes, we will see a lot more sunshine and cooler conditions on Thursday with morning lows dropping into the 30s. Our next chance of rain will come Sunday afternoon with showers lasting into Monday morning.