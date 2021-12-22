Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm up as we approach Christmas

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Sunshine finally returns after a gloomy and cold Tuesday. High pressure moves back in and we’ll experience sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon. A dry front will push through today and reenforce drier air to the region, we’ll stay clear and cold tonight into early Thursday morning.

Sunshine will continue over the next couple of days as high pressure continues to sit over us. Temperatures will warm up and we’ll be in the upper 60s by Christmas Eve.

Santa will have smoothing sailing as he travels Christmas Eve into Christmas Day! Clear skies and mild temperatures will great him as he travels across the Chattahoochee Valley! Warm and sunny on Christmas afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.